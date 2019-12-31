Senator Bernie Sanders Defends Medical Letters From His Doctors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders spent part of his afternoon door knocking near Grand View University.

Before that, he spoke with campaign volunteers about the importance of personal connections and why he values face-to-face communication.

“Especially in caucus states the way elections are won … is through person to person contact. It’s knocking on doors, talking to people [and] making the case for people to come out to vote,” said Sanders.

On Monday, Sanders released medical information from three different doctors, each saying his heart and body are in good health. They also say that the senator is fit to continue campaigning, and if elected, serve as president. When asked if he plans on releasing any more medical information, Sanders said, “I think probably not.”

Sanders then used his age to his advantage.

“People say, 'well you’re 78 years of age.' Well, it’s true. But the advantage of that is that all over this country, people, especially people in my home state, have been hearing me talk about 'Medicare for All' for 30 years,” said Sanders.

Sanders is also hosting a New Year's Eve Party Tuesday at the Marriott in downtown Des Moines. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.