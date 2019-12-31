Two Des Moines City Council Members Endorse Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two Des Moines City Council members are among a new group of elected officials to endorse Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Klobuchar's campaign announced new endorsements from former state representatives and city leaders from across Iowa. Des Moines City Council members Connie Boesen and Linda Westergaard are among Klobuchar's new endorsers.

“We’re thrilled to have their support and look forward to their help as we make the case that Amy is the only candidate who can meet this moment and defeat Donald Trump in the fall," said Lauren Dillon, the Iowa director for Klobuchar's campaign.

Klobuchar's new Iowa endorsers include:

Steve Falck, Former Oelwein State Representative

Sally Stutsman, Former Fort Dodge State Representative

Nancy Dunkel, Former Dyersville State Representative and Iowa

University Board of Regents Member

University Board of Regents Member Marcella Frevert, Former Emmettsburg State Representative

Connie Boesen, Des Moines City Councilmember

Linda Westergaard, Des Moines City Councilmember

Rhonda Martin, Johnston City Councilmember

Janice Weiner, Iowa City Councilmember

Grant Veeder, Black Hawk County Auditor

Raymond “Skip” Phillips, Warren County Central Committee Member

Rama Muzo, President & CEO of the Intercultural Center of Iowa

The endorsements come after Klobuchar recently completed her tour of all 99 counties in Iowa.

Klobuchar is among the five presidential candidates who have qualified for the next Democratic debate on Jan. 14. The debate will be hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register at Drake University. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are the other candidates who have qualified.