Unique New Year’s Resolutions to Ring in 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Researchers say over 60 percent of us make New Year's resolutions. Many of them are the same old ones that are said year in and year out like lose weight, save money, or maybe find love, but do those ever really get accomplished? This year, consider something outside the box.

Here are some unique resolutions for 2020:

Schedule a time weekly to be bored. It was actually a TED talk that said boredom can lead to some of the most brilliant of ideas.

Talk to a stranger every week. Even just a 'hello' or 'how are you doing?' to someone in the grocery line next to you.

Say yes to everything for a period of time. TV writer Shonda Rhimes said it helped her face some fears.

Perform an act of kindness every day. It's as simple as holding the door for someone.

Get out in nature more often: A breath of fresh air to clear your mind.

Find someone to mentor.

Lower time on social media.

Take photos in five interesting places.

Listen to a new song every day.

Find a new source of income. Maybe it’s a side hustle you love doing.

A local life coach in Des Moines said finding a resolution that aligns with your values is key.

“If there’s no other goal that you have in 2020, figure out what your values are. What matters to you? What are your non-negotiables? What are the things that you wake up for in the morning? That makes setting goals way easier because it’s like does this [goal] match this thing that I really stand for, or does it go against it? Does it add value to my life?” Annie Woods, a Des Moines life coach and public speaker said.

Woods offered up some of her favorite resolutions, or daily habits for 2020:

Get up and move. Woods said it can be just simply stretching and going for a walk, all the way to taking on CrossFit.

Eat mindfully. It doesn't have to be a diet or logging food. Woods said just being present while eating is important.

Reach out to loved ones. Building on those relationships are key according to Woods.

Read Daily. She suggests even just a daily reader, like the Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday

Allow Yourself Time to Rest. Woods said sleep is important in accomplishing your goals.

These are smaller goals than most like to set for New Year’s Resolutions, but Woods said sometimes focusing on these daily habits is better than those huge overarching resolutions.

“You are going to get the clarity of mind to achieve all those great bigger things that you put on the vision board or you wrote down on your journal. So those are the things that I would say, rather than bigger goals, just overarching action steps that move you to be a better version of yourself every day,” Woods said.