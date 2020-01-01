Des Moines Police Investigating the First Homicide of the Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Des Moines police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2020.

It happened in the 1400 block of 17th street just before 4 a.m. this morning. Police were called to shots fired and found a boy, under the age of 18, with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide was located in the Martin Luther King Jr. Park neighborhood.

Des Moines Police Department detectives are interviewing witnesses and investigative leads are being followed. They say there is no threat to the public at this time.

We will update as we learn more.