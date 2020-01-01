Late Night Fire Relocates Inmates at Correctional Facility in Newton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON, Iowa -- A fire destroyed the laundry room at the Newton Correctional Release Center Tuesday night.

The center is a minimum security facility adjacent to the Newton Correctional Facility.

Staff noticed smoke coming from the laundry area around 10:15 p.m. and evacuated inmates to a safe area.

Crews from Newton, Monroe, and Reasnor contained the fire to the laundry room.

The Department of Corrections says it appears the fire started in a dryer. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Department of Corrections says they ensured all areas of the facility are safer for staff and inmates.

No one was hurt.