Late Night Fire Relocates Inmates at Correctional Facility in Newton

NEWTON, Iowa -- A fire destroyed the laundry room at the Newton Correctional Release Center Tuesday night.
The center is a minimum security facility adjacent to the Newton Correctional Facility.
Staff noticed smoke coming from the laundry area around 10:15 p.m. and evacuated inmates to a safe area.
Crews from Newton, Monroe, and Reasnor contained the fire to the laundry room.
The Department of Corrections says it appears the fire started in a dryer. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Department of Corrections says they ensured all areas of the facility are safer for staff and inmates.
No one was hurt.