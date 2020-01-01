Residents Evacuated, One Displaced in Early Morning Apartment Fire New Year’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Everyone is safe New Year's morning despite a fire at an Urbandale apartment complex. Crews were called to the 7500 block of Canterbury road at 1:20 a.m. according to the responding fire departments.

A fire broke out at the Westpointe apartment complex. Crews arrived just six minutes after the initial call was placed and found smoke was coming from a ground floor apartment. They evacuated that apartment as well as the two next to it as a precaution.

The fire was contained to just one unit. No injuries were reported. The occupant of that apartment is displaced for the time being, but Clive's Assistant Fire Chief Brian Helland told a Channel 13 photographer that quick response was extremely important.

"It's very important. Fire grows exponentially ever minute that we don't have water on the fire. So to have crews that are available to be able to go in and put a quick knock on the fire is very important," Helland said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.