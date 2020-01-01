× Second Driver Crashes Into Des Moines Resident’s Fence Less Than a Week Later

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another driver crashed into a Beaverdale resident’s fence in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. It’s the second accident at this exact location in less than a week.

Neighbors said a vehicle crashed into a fence at 3219 Leado Ave. around 2 a.m. New Year’s Day. It was a hit and run, according to neighbors. The fence, only feet from a home on the property, is located along a sharp curving Beaverdale neighborhood street.

You can see in the picture above, the damage from the hit and run Wednesday morning on the left. On the right, still sits the broken fence from the crash last Saturday involving a drunk driver. That person was charged with an OWI.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. last Saturday, the Des Moines Police Department said 43-year-old Charles Walker was driving east on Leado Avenue when he failed to navigate the curve and lost control. He barreled through two sections of fencing at the home and multiple front yards.

The police report says Walker admitted he was driving too fast.

Witnesses said Walker attempted to drive off before his car broke down in the nearby Prospect Park Market parking lot where he was arrested after police noticed an odor of alcohol on his breath.

Neighbors told Channel 13’s Justin Surrency last week this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues with drivers on this road.

“I’ve tried to contact the city to put up speed bumps and stuff, but people need to just slow down and be more aware of signs. It says 20 miles an hour,” Harrison said.