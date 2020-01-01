Wolves Start 2020 With Dud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Iowa Wolves started 2020 with a thud, losing to last-place Northern Arizona 102-100 on New Year's Day.

Jordan Murphy led the way with 24 points and 13 rebounds, and former Cyclone Lindell Wigginton added 22.

Iowa trailed by as many as 22 points in the game before clawing back and taking a double-digit fourth quarter lead.

But the Wolves couldn't hold the lead. The Suns outscored Iowa 29-13 in the fourth and took the lead for good on a Jared Harper layup with 8.7 seconds remaining.

The Wolves fall to 10-10 on the season, and return home Saturday to face Memphis.