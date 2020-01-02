Brides and Grooms Can Be Inspired at Des Moines Wedding Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa –2020 will be a big year for weddings, and brides and grooms-to-be can get inspired this weekend.

“From hair demonstrations to cocktail sampling to cake samples, food samples, live models, live music,” said Des Moines Wedding Show Organizer Ryan Kolder.

Organizers were setting up the Scottish Right Consistory Thursday morning. More than 100 vendors will be set up on three levels of the building. “A lot of our vendors will go and decorate tables. You’ll see table wear, flowers, gorgeous linens, just really a lot of places for them to be inspired. So, they’ll see some of those trends coming up for the next year,” said Gina Cramer, Des Moines Wedding Show Organizer.

Some of the trends include the color of the year, which is classic blue. More than sixty models will show off fashion trends at the 1 p.m. runway show. Kolder said, “We are seeing a lot more in the tone on tones with velvets and metallics as well. And you’ll see that also in dresses. They’re adding a lot more sparkles and things like that.”

You can also score prizes from the show and discounts from the vendors, which could help considering the price tag for a wedding these days. "On average, because as a wedding planner I get asked this quite often, how much should I spend on a wedding? There's always the option of going DIY for being just a little lower on the budget if you want to, but I would say in the Midwest, on average, your average wedding is probably going to be about $25,000 overall," said Cramer.

The Des Moines Wedding Show is 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Scottish Rite Consistory is located at 519 Park Street. You can get in free, but organizers encourage you to pre-register online.