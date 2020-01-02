× Des Moines Helping Residents Achieve Fitness Goals with Free Access to Rec Centers in January

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time, the city of Des Moines is offering free memberships to their two community recreation centers throughout January.

It’s through a program called Ticket to Wellness and its whole goal is to allow city residents to kickstart their New Year’s resolutions and also see what the community centers have to offer.

The two centers, Pioneer Columbus and Fourmile, are located on opposite sides of town to try to serve all residents. They have weight rooms, gymnasiums, wading pools and more.

To receive this “ticket to wellness” for free access this month, just fill out this form.

“Our mission statement is to help Des Moines live well, play hard, and protect the Earth. Living well and playing hard, the community centers fill two out of those three pillars,” Jen Fletcher, with Des Moines Parks and Recreation said.

Once the month of free access is over, the community centers just cost a dollar a day. For senior citizens, it’s always free.