Des Moines Police Release Pictures of Bank Robbery Suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a robbery earlier this week.

Police released three images of the suspect Thursday on social media. They were taken inside the West Bank on SW 9th Street on December 30th. Police say the suspect passed a note to a teller demanding money. After taking the cash he left on foot.

If you can identify the suspect you’re asked to call Detective Jason Hays at (515) 237-1552 or Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at (515) 223-1400 or leave an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com