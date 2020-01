Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- Missouri Valley Conference play is going to be a bear this season on both the men's and women's sides.

The Drake women face a tough in-state rival in UNI to open their conference slate, Friday at 6:00 p.m.

The Bulldog men, coming off a loss at Bradley on Tuesday, will look to even their MVC record Saturday when they host Indiana State.