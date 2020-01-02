× Former Credit Union Manager Admits to Embezzling Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars, Police Say

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A former branch manager for the Greater Iowa Credit Union is charged with fraud and felony theft for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Thirty-five-year-old Henry Hill worked at the Greater Iowa Credit Union on Airport Road in Ames. Authorities arrested him Monday.

He told police he took money from the credit union’s vault over a period of about seven years. An investigation by the credit union found the vault and associated accounts were short nearly $431,000.

Investigators say Hill came forward and admitted to the crimes last September when he learned a new compliance officer planned to conduct cash counts at all Greater Iowa Credit Union Branches.

Hill is scheduled to appear in court next week.

We are still waiting for a comment from the credit union.