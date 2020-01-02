Greene County Man Accused of Breaking a Child’s Leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON, Iowa -- A Jefferson man is facing a felony charge for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend's son and causing serious injuries.

Daniel Tasler, 28, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Child Endangerment, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Tasler was 'punishing' the four-year-old for hitting another child when he "spun him around" and threw him onto a couch. When the injured boy's mother tried to take him to a hospital, Tasler tried to block her. He threatened to kill everyone in the home, including himself, if the boy was taken to the hospital and the DHS became involved in the case.

The boy's mother was eventually able to take him from the home to Greene County Medical Center. The boy was diagnosed with a spiral fracture of his femur.

Tasler posted bond after his arrest. He is due back in court again next week.