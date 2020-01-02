× Julian Castro Drops Out of Presidential Race

The crowded Democratic field for president has shrunk again after Julian Castro announced he is suspending his campaign.

Castro, who served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama, made the announcement Thursday morning in a video thanking supporters.

Castro said, “I’m so proud of the campaign we’ve run together. We’ve shaped the conversation on so many important issues in this race, stood up for the most vulnerable people, and given a voice to those who are often forgotten. But with only a month until the Iowa caucuses, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I have determined that it simply isn’t our time.” The video concludes, “So today it’s with a heavy heart and with profound gratitude, that I will suspend my campaign for president. To all who have been inspired by our campaign, especially our young people, keep reaching for your dreams—and keep fighting for what you believe in. ¡Ganaremos un día!”