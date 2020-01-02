David Geiger has the Agribusiness report for January 2nd, 2020.
Net Farm Income Increased in 2019
-
Hog Industry to Benefit from China Investment
-
24 States Set to Raise the Minimum Wage in 2020
-
2020 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts
-
Harvest Continues as Do Delays
-
Proposed Bill Aims to Reduce Rural Suicides
-
-
Survey Says Iowa Farmland Values Rose Despite Challenges
-
2019 Central Iowa Weather Extremes
-
Chris Stapleton to Perform at 2020 Iowa State Fair Grandstand
-
U.S. House Spending Bill Extends Biodiesel Tax Credit (12/19/19)
-
Trial Delayed in Death of Child at Johnston Daycare, Suspect Asks for Change of Venue
-
-
Three STDs Reach All-Time Highs in the US, New CDC Report Says
-
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg Filing to Run in Democratic Presidential Primary
-
Insiders 12/22/19: New Plan Raises Sales Tax to Cut Taxes Elsewhere, U.S. Senate Candidate Kimberly Graham