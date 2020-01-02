Net Farm Income Increased in 2019

Posted 12:57 pm, January 2, 2020, by
Data pix.

David Geiger has the Agribusiness report for January 2nd, 2020.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.