Community Comes Together to Remember 14-Year-Old Josiah Woods

DES MOINES, Iowa – Over one hundred people filled the Evelyn K. Davis pavilion for vigil Friday night.

The vigil was for 14-year-old Josiah Woods who was shot and killed News Years morning in Des Moines.

Venom teammate Garratte Boone said him and Woods always shared a close bond.

“He always made everybody smile. He was just one of the best teammates, brothers, football players, just one of the best people you could meet in general,” Boone said.

Community members shared their feelings on gun violence and how everyone in the community needs to come together.

Woods’ father Bishop Ron Woods said, “If we come together outside of this then we won’t have to come together for this.”

Everyone who spoke shared the same message by ending the violence.

“70 percent of our communication is nonverbal and if we just watch close enough to our kids they are telling us a story every day. I want the children to be comfortable enough to speak up to their parents and community leaders,” Bishop Ron Woods said.

Services are being planned for 11:00 a.m. January 11th at Corinthian Baptist Church.

Visitation will be January 10th from noon until 5:00 p.m. at Henderson’s Funeral Home.

Visitors are asked to bring a bouquet of balloons in shades of blue or white. If you’d like to send flowers to Josiah’s family please click here.