Drug Raid Leads to Four Arrests in Windsor Heights

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A drug raid led to four arrests in Windsor Heights on Friday.

Officers carried out the raid on a home in the 1000 block of 69th Street. Police said it stemmed from an ongoing drug investigating involving a different Windsor Heights home.

Joshua Pate, 37, of Des Moines, is charged with felony possession of meth and marijuana.

Danielle Wauters, 32, of Windsor Heights, is charged with misdemeanor drug offenses.

Nicole Granillo, 32, of Windsor Heights, is charged with “gathering where controlled substances are unlawfully used.”

Linda Woodard, 60, of Des Moines, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.