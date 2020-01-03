× Man Expected to Survive After Being Hit by Vehicle in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car Thursday night.

It happened at the 3300 block of East Euclid Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Witnesses say a 50-year-old man walked into the roadway west of the intersection at East 33rd and East Euclid when he was hit. They say he didn’t use the crosswalk.

First responders found the man with multiple injuries and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. The man is expected to survive.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old male, was not impaired or distracted at the time of the crash. The main contributing factor in the crash, police say, appears to be the pedestrian’s failure to yield to traffic.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.