Police: Medical Emergency May Have Led to Crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Witnesses helped save a man after he crashed into a building in Des Moines Friday morning.

Police were called to 6th Avenue and Euclid Avenue in the Highland Park neighborhood a little before 10 a.m. Friday. Witnesses say the driver fell over in the car and it rolled through the intersection. His car came to rest at the Tub Shine Bath Restoration. Police said it was likely a medical emergency that led to the crash.

"We had some bystanders that were pretty quick to jump in, recognizing that there was a serious medical problem. They initiated CPR. The medics got here and they picked that up from them. They were able to get a pulse back on the gentleman before they left for the hospital,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

There is no update on the man's condition. No one else was hurt in the crash. Police say the building had minimal damage.