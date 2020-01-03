× Police: Chase Reaches 100 MPH, 5 Juveniles Arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa – Five juveniles are in custody after police say they led officers on a chase reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour early Friday morning in Des Moines.

The pursuit began at SE 14th and Thornton around 2:13 a.m. when an officer noticed a vehicle traveling extremely fast and tried to do a traffic stop, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The driver headed southbound on SE 14th, refusing to pull over.

Police say the car slowed from 100 mph to 70 mph as the chase continued but ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into the median at Army Post.

The five juveniles taken into custody were not injured in the crash.