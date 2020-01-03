Police: Iowa Man Charged for Stealing Thousands from Firefighter’s Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAGLEY, Iowa -- The former head of an Iowa firefighter’s association now faces felony charges after police say he stole thousands of dollars.

Matthew Sutherland, 38, is charged with first-degree theft and ongoing criminal conduct.

A 2018 audit revealed the Bagley Firefighter’s Association's bank accounts were shorted by more than $16,000, including purchases from Amazon, Walmart, Sam’s Club, convenience stores and cash withdrawals. Sutherland has admitted to making several of the fraudulent purchases while serving as the organization's president and treasurer.

According to the audit, the Bagley Firefighter's Association was raising money for community activities like the annual Night of Fire.

Sutherland turned himself into the Guthrie County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.