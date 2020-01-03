× Report: Death Investigation Underway in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Officials are expected to release more information Friday about a death investigation in Fort Dodge.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports a possible homicide happened Thursday night around 10:30 in the 100 block of Avenue D.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol says troopers assisted on scene with local authorities in the investigation but he was unable to release more details.

The Webster County Deputy Medical Examiner was on scene Thursday night, according to the Messenger.

The Fort Dodge Police Department has said it will release more information about the situation to us sometime Friday morning.

We will update this developing story when more details become available.