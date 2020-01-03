Snow to Impact Iowa Friday During Day and Overnight

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 pm for Kossuth, Humboldt, Pocahontas, Webster, Wright, Franklin, Hamilton, Hardin, and Grundy county. This is were pockets of 3″+ are possible this afternoon with low visibility due to strong wind.

Spotty snow showers will continue to arrive throughout the afternoon and evening. Some areas along and south of I-80 could see some light rain to start the event, but temperatures will quickly cool and cause the light rain to change over to all snow. Most of the state will experience less than 2” of snow, but some pockets of 3” or more are possible north and east of Des Moines.

For those along and south of I-80, most of the snow will accumulate after sunset, while most of northern Iowa will experience some light accumulation before the sun officially sets at 4:57 pm. Snowfall will continue to fall throughout the overnight and the wind is expected to be stronger as well. This may result in low visibility, so use caution if you plan on traveling across the state tonight.

Snow looks to end before sunrise on Saturday in southern Iowa. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, but temperatures will stay in the 30s. Warmer weather will arrive overnight Saturday into Sunday resulting in rising overnight temps. That will give central Iowa the extra boost to reach the middle 40s in the afternoon.