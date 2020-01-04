Friday Snow Totals Add Up in Parts of Central Iowa

The weekend is beginning with some significant snow on the ground in parts of Central Iowa. The snow started during the day in North Central Iowa on Friday and continued through the evening. The area of precipitation rotated to bring snow just west of the Metro later Friday night. This resulted in poor road conditions on the west side of the Des Moines Metro through the early morning hours.

Highest snowfall totals occurred in North Central Iowa where the snow fell for the longest period of time on Friday.

Clarion 8.8″

Belmond 8.0″

Algona 7.8″

Badger 5.5″

Fort Dodge 3.5″

Swea City 3.2″

Perry 1.4″

Carroll 1.0″

Minburn 1.0″

Iowa Falls 0.8″

Ankeny 0.5″

Corning 0.4″

Des Moines 0.3″

Ames 0.2″

The remainder of the weekend, temperatures will rise above freezing each afternoon.

We will reach the mid to upper 30s on Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. Clouds will return on Monday and we’ll stay in this pattern of warmer than average temperatures with highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s each day this week.

