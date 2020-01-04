× Traffic Stop in Iowa Leads to Seizure of $4.5M Worth of Marijuana

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in Council Bluffs say a traffic stop of a rental truck this week led to the seizure of 1,500 pounds of marijuana.

The traffic stop occurred Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs, when the truck was stopped on suspicion of speeding, police said in a news release. After a traffic ticket was issued to the driver, a drug dog was deployed and indicated the presence of drugs in the truck, police said. A subsequent search turned up 61 cardboard boxes packed with marijuana, worth about $4.5 million on the street.

Dmitry Borisov, the 35-year-old truck driver from Los Angeles, California, was arrested and booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on various drug charges.