Waukee Man Behind Bars Accused of Possessing of Child Pornography

Posted 5:18 pm, January 4, 2020, by

Larry Becke (WHO-HD)

WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee man is behind bars after police say they found child pornography on his computer.

Larry Becke, 50, faces six counts of purchasing or possessing depictions of minors in a sex act.

The charges stem from a year-long investigation. Waukee police received a report from the Internet Crimes Against Children last January. Authorities say a search of Becke’s residence found several child pornographic images on various hard drives, including at least one photo of a victim known to Becke.

Becke is being held in the Dallas County Jail.

