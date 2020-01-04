× Woman Hit and Killed by Vehicle on I-80 in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Slick conditions are being blamed for a crash that killed a woman in Dallas County on Saturday.

It happened on Interstate 80 between Earlham and De Soto shortly after midnight. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Stephanie Galicia lost control of her car and struck the left guardrail. Her passenger, 51 year-old Carmen Benitez, got out of the vehicle and was hit by an SUV.

Benitez died at the scene. Galicia was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.