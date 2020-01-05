Insiders 1/5/20: Pete Buttigieg Doesn’t Measure Economic Success in the Stock Market; DHS Director Addresses Glenwood Resource Center Allegations

DES MOINES, Iowa — State and federal investigators are looking into whether Glenwood Resource Center’s former leader allowed residents to be subjected to experiments. The facility in western Iowa is supposed to be a place where Iowans with severe intellectual disabilities receive the care they need.

Kelly Garcia, the new director of the Iowa Department of Human Services, joins The Insiders to discuss the latest in the investigation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says the stock market and GDP are not good indicators of the economic success for 90 percent of Americans. He talked about how he would measure economic success as president.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last week on The Insiders, Dave Price asked presidential candidate Michael Bennet why he would be a better president than former Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Buttigieg. Bennet gave a reason for each of those three. But when he was asked about his colleague in the Senate and fellow presidential candidate, Cory Booker, Bennet declined. Watch what happened when Booker saw what Bennet said about him.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Garcia returns to answer questions and give a prediction on the Quick Six.