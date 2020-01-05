× Story County Officials Identify Man Who Died After Being Found Unresponsive in Ditch

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have identified the man who died after being found unresponsive in a vehicle in Story County.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 3, deputies found 55-year-old Gregory Patterson, of McCallsburg, unresponsive in his vehicle in the eastbound ditch of 650th Avenue near 210th Street.

Deputies performed CPR on Patterson and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Patterson’s cause of death is unknown at this time. Authorities say he suffered no apparent injuries as a result of the vehicle going into the ditch.