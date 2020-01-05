What’s Bugging Andy?

Posted 11:57 pm, January 5, 2020, by
Data pix.

In this week's What's Bugging Andy?, Andy Fales is sick. Not demented, actually sick. As in cold and flu season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.