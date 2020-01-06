× Bicyclist Killed Early Monday After Being Hit by Semi

KELLOGG, Iowa – A bicyclist is dead, and authorities are hoping for help to identify him after he was struck by a semi early Monday morning in Kellogg.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Highway 6 E. The person who called 911 said a semi-tractor trailer had struck someone on a bicycle.

When emergency reponders arrived, they pronounced the bicyclist dead.

The driver of the semi remained at the scene of the accident and is cooperating with investigators.

The man is currently unidentified but is a white male in this 30s with brown hair, about 5’8” and 160 pounds. Investigators say he was wearing glasses at the time of the crash.

If you have information about the man, please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 641-792-5912.