Centsable Health: Portion Size

January 6, 2020
Controlling the portion sizes of what you eat each day can significantly help you maintain a healthy weight. Fareway's Whitney Hemmer goes through the basic recommendations for the food groups when it comes to portion size.

 Grains

6 servings per day
Rice or pasta ½ cup tennis ball/closed fist
Bagel 1 mini OR ½ of a large bagel Hockey puck

Fruit

4 servings per day
Apple 1 medium Tennis ball/closed fist
Berries ½ cup Half tennis ball
Avocado 1/5 or 1 ounce 1 slice
Dried fruit ¼ cup Egg

Vegetables

4 servings per day
Chopped vegetables ½ cup 7 cotton balls
Raw, leafy greens 1 cup Baseball

Proteins

2 to 3 servings per day
Lean meat 3 ounces Deck or cards/palm of your hand
Fish 3 ounces Checkbook
Scrambled eggs 1 cup Tennis ball
Nuts 1 ounce Ping pong ball
Nut butter 1 Tbsp. Thumb

Other
Dark chocolate 1.5 ounces Floss dispenser
Trail mix ¼ cup Small handful
Oil 2 Tbsp Golf ball

 

