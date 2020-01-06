Centsable Health: Portion Size

Controlling the portion sizes of what you eat each day can significantly help you maintain a healthy weight. Fareway's Whitney Hemmer goes through the basic recommendations for the food groups when it comes to portion size.
Grains
6 servings per day
Rice or pasta ½ cup tennis ball/closed fist Bagel 1 mini OR ½ of a large bagel Hockey puck
Fruit
4 servings per day
Apple 1 medium Tennis ball/closed fist Berries ½ cup Half tennis ball Avocado 1/5 or 1 ounce 1 slice Dried fruit ¼ cup Egg
Vegetables
4 servings per day
Chopped vegetables ½ cup 7 cotton balls Raw, leafy greens 1 cup Baseball
Proteins
2 to 3 servings per day
Lean meat 3 ounces Deck or cards/palm of your hand Fish 3 ounces Checkbook Scrambled eggs 1 cup Tennis ball Nuts 1 ounce Ping pong ball Nut butter 1 Tbsp. Thumb
Other
Dark chocolate 1.5 ounces Floss dispenser Trail mix ¼ cup Small handful Oil 2 Tbsp Golf ball
