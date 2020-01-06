Iowa Safety Geno Stone Declares for the NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The Iowa Hawkeyes will lose a key defensive playmaker to the NFL next season.

Junior safety Geno Stone announced he will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Stone made the announcement in a post on social media. It read in part:

"After serious discussion with my family, confidantes, and coaches, (and a lot of prayers) I HAVE DECIDED TO DECLARE FOR THE 2020 NFL DRAFT! ... I want to thank coach Kirk Ferentz and the staff for taking a chance on a kid from New Castle, Pennsylvania when no one else would."

Stone made the Second Team All-Big Ten. He racked up 70 tackles, broke up five passes and forced three fumbles. He had four interceptions as a sophomore.