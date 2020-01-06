× Meeting Monday on Controversial Plan to Sell Webster City Park for New Dollar General Location

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Webster City will be holding what could be a contentious public meeting about a proposed Dollar General Store Monday night.

The meeting will address the proposal by the overland group to purchase property at 1100 Superior Street and place a new Dollar General store on it. That land is currently home to the East Twin Park.

The new site is just two blocks away from the current Dollar General at 814 Superior Street.

During this hearing, the public will have a chance to voice opinions and concerns about the proposal.

A petition has been started by residents who oppose selling the park. It already has more than 1,100 signatures.

The meeting is Monday night at 6:00 at the Webster City Hall.