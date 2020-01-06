× Police Seek Help Identifying Driver in Clive Hit-and-Run Crash

CLIVE, Iowa — The Clive Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning.

It happened around 8:15 in the 9500 block of Hickman Road. The suspect vehicle was a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with significant front-end damage.

The Clive Police Department posted someone was hurt in the crash.

Contact Clive Officer Adam Jones at 515-278-1313 if you have any information.