It's one of nature's most amazing creations: the snowflake. What is more amazing is that no two snowflakes are the same! But why is this? Kaylen recently asked this question and Meteorologist Megan Salois explains why in this weekend's Weather Why.
Weather Why: Why are all snowflakes different?
