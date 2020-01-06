Weather Why: Why are all snowflakes different?

Posted 8:21 am, January 6, 2020, by
Data pix.

It's one of nature's most amazing  creations: the snowflake. What is more amazing is that no two snowflakes are the same! But why is this? Kaylen recently asked this question and Meteorologist Megan Salois explains why in this weekend's Weather Why.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.