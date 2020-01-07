Future of Scavo High School Discussed at Board Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The future of Scavo, an alternative high school within Des Moines Public Schools, will be up for discussion at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

Phil Roeder, director of communications for DMPS, told WHO in an email, “With the addition of new alternative programs, the Board will discuss with the Superintendent how these programs can work together to better serve more students, and whether the new programs could mean a change to Scavo’s role or if it should continue to operate as it has in the past.”

Currently, there are three additional alternative programs available to students:

FLEX ACADEMY: Flex Academy studios are non-traditional 21st century classrooms that provide students with credit recovery through personalized instructional plans. Students are served in a smaller environment at each comprehensive high school, receiving support services for their needs while working to earn the credits required for graduating high school.

OPTIONS ACADEMY: Options Academy is a high school program for current or reengaged Des Moines Public Schools students who would like to earn their high school diploma by combining their current credits with the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET). In addition to a personalized teaching and learning plan for each student, Options Academy also provides students with career coaching and post secondary opportunities. The program serves students 17 to 21 years old.

VIRTUAL CAMPUS: Virtual Campus is an online high school designed and taught by DMPS educators to provide greater equity of access and opportunity for success to all students. Students from throughout Des Moines and across Iowa are able to enroll to take online high school courses. Virtual Campus provides students with chronic safety or legal violations the chance to continue their studies outside of a comprehensive high school.

Improvements to the current alternative options will be discussed during a work session, which will take place after the formal agenda and is open to the public.