Newton American Legion Post 111 Marks a Century of Service

NEWTON, Iowa — This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of Newton American Legion Post 111. The post was founded in July of 1920.

While the post has many activities planned all year, a big celebration will take place on July 4 after the Newton Independence Day Parade. All veterans are invited to a free feed at the post building near Maytag Park.

“We will also have a lot of memorial memorabilia displayed for folks to see,” said Jerry Nelson, Post 111 commander. There will be a lot of patches, uniforms, some of the stuff the folks brought back over the years, flags and fly cases flown overseas to include the most current operations in the Middle East.”

In recent times, the post has worked to update its look, including some new murals depicting war memorials on the wall.

“Keep the post looking very patriotic and military oriented. One of our members came forward and said 'I’ve got this plan' and donated these murals,” said Nelson.

Post 111 is open to serve all veterans.

“It's a great place to hang out,” said Nelson. "We’ve got a lot of great folks. Anytime you come here you are going to find some veterans. You can find some folks that are willing to help."

The Post 111 building is located at 1101 West 4th Street S. in Newton.