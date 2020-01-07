× Outdoor Ice Rinks Open Tuesday Around the Metro

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The newest outdoor ice rinks in the metro are set to open Tuesday.

Ribbon cutting ceremonies will take place at the new rinks in Johnston and Urbandale. The one in Urbandale is at Lion’s Park and Johnston’s is at the Johnston Commons.

This is part of the Iowa Wild’s community ice rink program to grow the sport of hockey in Iowa. The Wild has added seven ice rinks to central Iowa in just over three years.

Other rinks are located in West Des Moines, Ankeny, Waukee, Ames, and Indianola.