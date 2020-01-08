× CNN Announces Moderators for Iowa Democratic Debate

The seventh Democratic presidential debate will be moderated by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip as well as The Des Moines Register’s Brianne Pfannenstiel next week, the network announced on Wednesday.

Blitzer anchors “The Situation Room” on CNN. Phillip is a political correspondent for the network. Pfannenstiel is chief political correspondent for the Register.

CNN, in partnership with The Des Moines Register, will air the debate live on January 14 at 9 p.m. ET from the campus of Drake University in Iowa. The debate will be the final face-to-face meeting between the candidates before the nation begins heading to the polls, beginning with the Iowa caucuses in early February.

In order to qualify for the debate, candidates must meet both polling and fundraising minimums. For the polling criteria, candidates either need to receive 5% in at least four DNC-approved national or early state (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada) polls, or receive 7% in two early state polls.

Candidates also need to receive donations from at least 225,00 unique donors, and a minimum of 1,000 unique donors per state in at least 20 different states.

The deadline to qualify is Friday.

Five candidates have qualified so far: Former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.