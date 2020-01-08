DMACC Staff, Students Climbing Stairs for 17 Hours for National Take the Stairs Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Wednesday, January 8th is National Take the Stairs Day and students and staff at DMACC Ankeny are taking the stairs all day long.

The American Lung Association in Iowa partnered up with the DMACC Climb Team to have people climbing on four stair climber machines nonstop for 17 hours. People are taking shifts in 30-minute intervals.

They are hoping to encourage others to take the stairs for their health. The American Lung Association said climbing stairs burns two to three times more calories than other exercises.