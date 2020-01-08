× Interviews This Week for Applicants Hoping for Spot on Iowa’s Supreme Court

DES MOINES, Iowa — The process to name Iowa’s next Supreme Court justice is underway.

The nominating committee is meeting Wednesday and Thursday to interview applicants and select three nominees to submit to Gov. Reynolds for an appointment.

It’s being held in the Supreme Court courtroom in the Judicial Branch Building on East Court Avenue. The interview portion of the meeting is open to the public and will also be streamed and then archived on the Iowa Judicial Branch’s Youtube page.

The vacancy was left by Chief Justice Mark Cady, who died in November.