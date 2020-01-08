× Investigation Underway After Elderly Couple Found Dead in Colo Home, Officials Say There’s No Threat to Public

COLO, Iowa – Law enforcement officials are on the scene investigating two deaths in Colo Wednesday morning.

Capt. Nicholas Lennie with the Story County Sheriff’s Office confirms to Channel 13 that they were called to the residence at 206 Oak St. on a report of two possible deceased people. When emergency responders arrived they found an elderly couple dead.

Capt. Lennie could not release many other details but says there is no danger to the public from the incident.

Officials are working to notify the family members of the deceased. They expect to release more information later Wednesday.

Capt. Lennie says the Iowa DCI will be a part of the investigation.

Colo First Responders and Fire Department as well as Story County Medical also assisted at the scene.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.