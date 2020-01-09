× Des Moines Art Center Launches Spanish Language Tours

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a huge turnout at an event last fall, the Des Moines Art Center is launching Spanish language tours of the museum this Saturday.

“We have our annual Dia de los Muertos events that we hold every year in November, this year we had nearly 3,000 people come through our doors that day so we know that it’s something there’s a big demand for and we want to meet that demand,” Des Moines Art Center’s Director of Marketing and Public Relations Jordan Powers said.

The Art Center says these tours will give visitors more guidance as they experience the museum, as well as some little tidbits about art pieces that you wouldn’t find on the wall label.

“For a lot of people art is a learning process, we don’t expect everyone to come through our doors having an art history degree so if you are learning something brand new to begin with, learning it in a language that might not be your first language or might not be the language you’re most comfortable with, is just an added challenge that if we can remove it, why not,” Powers said.

The English language tours are every Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. and the Spanish language tours are the first Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. Each tour lasts about an hour.