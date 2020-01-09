× Iowa Officers Celebrate National Law Enforcement Day with Blue Blood Drive

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday is National Law Enforcement Awareness Day and to celebrate, LifeServe Blood Center is once again teaming up with Iowa Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) for a Blue Blood Drive.

This partnership began in 2019 to boost the community blood supply during a generally slow time of year while honoring local first responders. As first responders, law enforcement officers regularly see the need for blood in the Des Moines community. LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood to more than 120 hospitals across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Over 800 Iowans donated blood last year, more than most other states in the country. LifeServe Blood Center and C.O.P.S are hoping for the same support this year.

You can learn more about the event here.

The donation locations in the metro area are at 431 East Locust St. in Des Moines and 10469 Hickman Rd. in Urbandale.