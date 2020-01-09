× Madrid Man Wants Charges Dismissed in ‘Deplorable’ Cat Hoarding Case

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Madrid man charged with animal neglect in an extreme case of cat hoarding will appear in court Thursday to try having his charges dismissed.

Dennis Carlson’s attorneys allege that the Iowa code that prosecutors say Carlson is in violation of is “unconstitutionally vague.”

Back in June of 2019, Carlson was charged with multiple counts of animal neglect and failure to dispose of a dead animal after hundreds of cats were found on his Madrid property. The Animal Rescue League says more than 100 cats were found living on Carlson’s property. His home was found in “deplorable” conditions with inches of cat feces on the floor.

The remains of more than 200 cats were also found on the property.

The ARL took the living animals into its care to be made ready for adoption.

Carlson is scheduled to be in Polk County court Thursday afternoon.