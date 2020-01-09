× Trial in Des Moines Triple Murder Case Delayed Until April

DES MOINES, Iowa – The trial of a man accused of shooting a Des Moines mother and her two children to death has been continued until April.

Court documents filed Thursday show the murder trial of Marvin Escobar-Orellana has been moved to April 27 because the parties need more time to complete discovery in the case. The trial had been set to start on January 29th.

Escobar-Orellana is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, Grecia Alvarado-Flores, and Ever Mejia-Flores. Investigators say he shot the three after an argument with Flores-Rodriguez in July of 2019.

Police say they were not romantically involved but lived in the same home, with Escobar-Orellana and his family occupying the main floor while Flores-Rodriguez and her children lived in the basement.

According to court documents, Escobar-Orellana’s eight-year-old son witnessed the shootings. A judge has approved an agreement for the child to be deposed in a separate room from his father.

Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement say Escobar-Orellana is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala. He had been living in the U.S. under the name Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel-Lopez and had been deported from the U.S. twice before. He was convicted of illegal entry into the United States in 2010.