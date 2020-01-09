Warmer Temperatures Helps Construction Projects Across Des Moines Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Construction projects across Des Moines are captilizing on the nice weather, before the cold comes back.

According to West Des Moines City Manager Tom Hadden the highly anticipated MidAmerican Recplex is set to open in the fall of 2020.

“The key is as long as the footings are getting in they will still be able to rec the steel. Of course if it is real cold and windy it’s not going to be as pleasant to be working in those conditions, but we will still be able to move forward,” Hadden said.

Once complete, the 70 acre property will feature two ice rinks, basketball courts, turf fields and more.

“We have a partnership with Des Moines University. They are going to have a facility in here for working with athletes, rehab and those types of things,” Hadden said.

According to the State Climatologist of Iowa Dr. Justin Glisan there has been a recent trend of warmer winters, but more precipitation during the colder months.

“We have a ridge built in over the central United States and that allows warmer air to filter in to the system. The jet stream is further north so that again allows warmer air to sit on top of us,” Glisan said.

The average January temperatures are set to come back Friday.

“Moving forward what we should expect and the expectation is once we start trending colder than average our outlooks are showing us soil temperatures should get below freezing,” Glisan said.

The complex is being funded through grants, the Local Options Sales Tax, Hotel Motel Tax and private funds. It is estimated to cost $42 million.

The complex is located along Grand Avenue near the DMACC West campus.