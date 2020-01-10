× Iowa State Patrol Responds to Over 100 Calls During Winter Storm

IOWA — The Iowa State Patrol responded to over 100 calls to service Friday afternoon.

Among those incidents, an Iowa State Patrol vehicle was rear-ended while a trooper helped a motorist in Fremont County.

Road conditions will continue to deteriorate as the storm moves through the state.

Snow totals look to range from 3 to 6 inches across the metro, with 6 to 9 inches possible in a band just southeast of Des Moines. The snow should stop falling before midnight on Friday.

Another wave of moisture will move in for Saturday evening, bringing another chance for snow in central and southern Iowa. The Des Moines metro will be on the far northern edge with another 2 to 4 inches of snow over southeast and far eastern Iowa.

It will be cold this weekend with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. There is another push of much colder air expected next Wednesday. We may see our first sub-zero temperatures by Thursday next week.